Rossby Financial LCC Invests $765,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,674,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $128.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $129.36.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.