Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $297.93 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $299.28. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

