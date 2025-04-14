Truist Financial Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $16.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.33. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. Equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,467.20. This represents a 2.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 8,063.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

