Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,274,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,859 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $202,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

