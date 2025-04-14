KeyCorp Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $71.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

Celanese stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

