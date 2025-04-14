Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELAN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,895,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 205,241 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 81,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

