Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 764,322 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,769,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 469,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

