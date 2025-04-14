CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCNE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

CCNE opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $438.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

