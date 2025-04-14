Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – April 13th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Applied Materials, Linde, and Oracle are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce goods ranging from consumer products to industrial machinery. Their performance often reflects economic cycles, as these companies’ revenues are closely tied to industrial demand and capital expenditure trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.84. 19,602,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,813,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. 22,869,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $785.78. 2,102,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $973.27.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $254.98. 6,087,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.46. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.94. 10,614,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.74. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.27. 10,183,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. Oracle has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

