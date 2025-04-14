Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,725,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,740 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $259,038,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $236.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

