Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 57,711 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,752,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $184.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.