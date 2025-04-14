Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 33,778 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.31.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
SHW stock opened at $337.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
