Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 33,778 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.31.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $337.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.