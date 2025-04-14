Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,507,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $490.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

