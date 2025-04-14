CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 6,635 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,668,000 after purchasing an additional 907,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

