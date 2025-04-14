Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eaton by 74.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Eaton by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $277.13 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.