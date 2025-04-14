New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Posts Earnings Results

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOVR opened at $0.42 on Monday. New Horizon Aircraft has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Activity

In other New Horizon Aircraft news, major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $32,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308,793 shares in the company, valued at $641,308.57. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $84,953. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

