Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,533,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,870,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

