CM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 74.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Eaton by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 29.4% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

ETN stock opened at $277.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.36 and a 200-day moving average of $327.18. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

