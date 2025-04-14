Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $932,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,513,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,670,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,968,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,192,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,143,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after purchasing an additional 369,596 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 147,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.