Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 68,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

