Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE:HZO opened at $18.84 on Monday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $427.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at $355,668.06. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at $721,642.80. This represents a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,032,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 357,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

