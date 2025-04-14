LFL Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

LFL Advisers LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 14.0% of LFL Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $36,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.01 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.