Chiron Investment Management LLC Has $983,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 208.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $670.22 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.28.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

