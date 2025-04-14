Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Invst LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $7,506,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.56.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

INTU opened at $587.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $591.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.42. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

