iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,550,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,795,000 after buying an additional 1,059,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,147,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $86.89 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

