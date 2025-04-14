Mariner LLC Buys 79,327 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $244,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $135.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

