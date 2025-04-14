Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 332,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $49.73 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

