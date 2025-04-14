M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

MTB opened at $157.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.18 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

