Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $139.12 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 344,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,120,000. Tesla comprises about 2.2% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

TSLA stock opened at $251.96 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

