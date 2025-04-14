Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,073.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $785.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $875.51 and its 200-day moving average is $973.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

