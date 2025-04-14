Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $454.40 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.54. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

