Dagco Inc. Buys New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after buying an additional 592,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.08.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $279.95 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.08 and its 200-day moving average is $313.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

