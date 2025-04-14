CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $184.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

