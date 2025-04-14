Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

