Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Makes New $937,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. General Electric accounts for about 2.4% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $181.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 52 week low of $146.78 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.61.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

