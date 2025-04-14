Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Promethos Capital LLC

Promethos Capital LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up 2.0% of Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

