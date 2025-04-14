The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s 10th Largest Position

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.5% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boeing were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

