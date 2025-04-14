3,300 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 131,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

UBER stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

