Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Truist Financial

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.23.

LDOS opened at $142.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

