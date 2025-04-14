Truist Financial Cuts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $85.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. D. Boral Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $83.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.49. ICF International has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $734,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

