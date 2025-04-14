ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.