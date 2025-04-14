Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Holdings Lifted by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,860 shares during the period. Core & Main makes up about 5.8% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $63,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,516 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 336,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,835,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $675,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,660.70. The trade was a 43.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,305 shares of company stock worth $5,289,169 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

