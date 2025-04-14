Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 305.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

