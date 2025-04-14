Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,565 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after buying an additional 1,659,984 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $99,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,502,000 after buying an additional 515,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,700,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $127.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Bank of America cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.52.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

