Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 161,372 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 210.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,372 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $367,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in eBay by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after acquiring an additional 677,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

eBay Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,176 shares of company stock worth $3,111,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

