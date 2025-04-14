Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 97,873 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $142,235,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.79.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $261.03 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

