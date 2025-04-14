Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $54.46 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,000. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,491,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $396.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.23.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $283.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $275.01 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.60 and a 200-day moving average of $352.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.78, for a total transaction of $1,723,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,422.28. This represents a 18.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $340,645.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,913.48. This trade represents a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

