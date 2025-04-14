Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $26.84 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 579,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,841,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Rollins by 17.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rollins by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Rollins Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

