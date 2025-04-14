Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,333 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports makes up about 1.8% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $26,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

