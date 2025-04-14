Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $31.11 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,257,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,131.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,894.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,814.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,982.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

